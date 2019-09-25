BOISE, Idaho — When Anne Audain found out a girl at St. Luke's in Boise had just had the same surgery she once had, she had to meet her.

Kierra had surgery on both of her Achilles tendons a few weeks back.

Audain, the founder of the Women's Fitness Celebration, now known as FitOne, had the same type of surgery when she was a kid.

Double Achilles surgeries are pretty rare, which made Tuesday's meeting more meaningful, not only for Kierra, but for her family as well.

"It's not every day that you meet somebody that's gone through what you have," said Kierra's mom, Amanda DeVries. "Let alone somebody who has been through something like this and overcome it - and gone so far and done so many things in their life."

Kierra says she still has about six weeks left in her casts. After that, she'll spend a few months in braces. She tells KTVB she's most excited to be able to walk normal again.

