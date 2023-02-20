Fish & Game officer shot and killed two dogs attacking elk

Idaho Fish and Game said the responding conservation officer had no option but to "kill the dogs" in deadly attack on elk calves in southeast Idaho.

CHUBBUCK, Idaho — Two dogs were shot and killed by an Idaho Fish and Game officer on Friday for attacking elk in southeast Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game received a report that multiple dogs were attacking and harassing elk near Chubbuck.

According to Fish and Game, when the responding conservation officer arrived at the scene, one elk calf was found mauled to death and another was being attacked by two dogs, which later died from its injuries.

The dogs were then shot and killed by the officer.

"This is an extremely unfortunate situation," said Jennifer Jackson, Southeast Regional Communication Manager.

"There was no feasible way to stop this attack other than (to) kill the dogs."

Officials were later able to identify the owner of the dogs and informed them of the incident.

"We really wish there was a different outcome here, but our officer had to react immediately to this situation." Jackson said. "There were many other elk in the area, including more calves."

Fish and Game said the decision was impacted by the vulnerability of big game in Idaho during the winter months, particularly young deer, elk and pronghorn.

Idaho Fish and Game added that it is illegal for dogs to harass wildlife.

Officials ask that Idahoans keep their dogs "under control and do not let them roam free where there's wintering big game, or other wildlife" - as even friendly pets are capable of succumbing to their predatory instincts in such unforeseen encounters in the wild.

