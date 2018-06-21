BURLEY, Idaho - Officials in south-central Idaho are trying to figure out what caused most, if not all, of the fish in a fishing pond to die.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game tells The Times-News in a story on Thursday that the die-off at Freedom Park Pond in Burley occurred between Saturday morning and Sunday evening.

Doug Megargle of Idaho Fish and Game says that about 4,300 fish were planted in the past six weeks for anglers, but the agency doesn't think there are any fish left to catch in the pond.

Megargle says results from tests on water samples are pending.

He says that if people caught fish from the pond, they can delay eating them until the cause of the fish kill is determined.

Idaho Fish and Game

