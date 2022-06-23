Fish and Game teams up with local nonprofit to provide day of fishing for special needs youth

Multiple families showed up with their special needs children to enjoy the day, which was the first fishing experience for some.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game, partnered with a local non-profit, provided a day of fishing for special-needs youth and their families.

Called Beyond Adventures, a non-profit dedicated to giving special needs and disabled youth opportunities to hunt and fish, recently teamed up with staff from the Magic Valley Region to offer a day of fishing in Twin Falls.

The event was held at the new community fishing pond in the Rock Creek Canyon RV Park. Multiple families showed up with their special needs children to enjoy the day, which was the first fishing experience for some.

Aby Rinella, the co-founder of Called Beyond Adventures, said the event was a huge success.

"We've heard back from several families about how happy they were to have the opportunity to fish, and how excited their kids were to be included in a new activity," she said.

This is the second time that Fish and Game have partnered with Called Beyond Adventures. In October 2021, Fish and Game sponsored a pheasant hunt for two local youth with disabilities.

"Having this new community fishing pond so close to Twin Falls is exciting" TanaRae Alberti, the Volunteer Services Coordinator with the Magic Valley Region said, "it worked out perfectly to have this family event at a location that provides a place to fish, and amenities that will attract families to the pond, like picnic tables, large areas of green grass and restrooms."

For more information about community fishing opportunities, contact the Magic Valley Region at (208) 324-4359.

Watch more Local News: