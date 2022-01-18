Donations pour in after Firth fire station burns down

The Jan. 10 fire destroyed the firehouse and all its contents, including two fire engines.

FIRTH, Idaho — Fire departments across the Treasure Valey and beyond stepped up to help the Firth Fire Department after their fire station burned down earlier this month.

Boise Fire and the State Fire Marshal's office heard about the eastern Idaho department's urgent need for supplies, and coordinated donation efforts. Other departments, including Emmett, Kuna, Eagle, Star, Nampa, and Weiser all pitched in, gathering items including personal protection equipment, firefighting equipment, medical supplies, and communication devices.

The Boise Fire Department also gave Firth a fully supplied fire engine that was had been set for auction.

"What started as a simple phone call to their Fire Chief has grown into a major donation effort by departments across the Treasure Valley and the state. Fire and EMS departments from all over Idaho have stepped up to help us support this volunteer fire department and give their members and the community they serve a fresh start," said Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer in a release. "We appreciate the fact that no matter how big or small, we're ready to help each other out in times of need."

The new engine and supplies were delivered to the Firth Fire Department Tuesday morning.

