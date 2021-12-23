First responders shine lights to support St. Luke's Children's wing

We’d like to say thank you to Boise Police Department and St. Luke's Children's Hospital for letting us be part of the “Shine a Light” event this year. First responders from all over Ada County, including law enforcement, fire, and paramedics lit up the area around the hospital for about 15 minutes Wednesday night to show support for all the children and their family who have to spend the holiday season in the hospital. Some of the kids and their family members were able to get to the skybridge that spans Avenue B that links the Children’s Hospital with the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion to get a closer look. It is an honor and privilege to be part of this.