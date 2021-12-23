First responders shine lights to support St. Luke's Children's wing

BOISE, Idaho — First responders from eight different Treasure Valley departments showed their holiday spirit in a big way Wednesday night, shining flashlights and vehicle lights up to St. Luke's Children's wing to show support for patients during the Christmas season.
In a press release the Boise Police Department said the Boise Fire Department, Meridian Fire Department, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department and Ada County Paramedics all attended the event.
The local first responders and Air St. Luke's gathered around 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Street outside of the children's wing to share holiday spirit with patients at St. Luke's looking out from windows and the sky bridge above.
Boise PD said the heartwarming Shine a Light with First Responders celebration had more participants from local departments than room allowed outside of St. Luke's.
One first responder told KTVB he and his wife spent the holidays in the St. Luke's Children's wing with their son last year and Wednesday was a "little way we can say thank you."
