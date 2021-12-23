x
First responders shine lights to support St. Luke's Children's wing

The Boise Police Department said more first responders attended Wednesday night's event than room allowed for.

BOISE, Idaho — First responders from eight different Treasure Valley departments showed their holiday spirit in a big way Wednesday night, shining flashlights and vehicle lights up to St. Luke's Children's wing to show support for patients during the Christmas season. 

In a press release the Boise Police Department said the Boise Fire Department, Meridian Fire Department, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department and Ada County Paramedics all attended the event. 

The local first responders and Air St. Luke's gathered around 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Street outside of the children's wing to share holiday spirit with patients at St. Luke's looking out from windows and the sky bridge above. 

Boise PD said the heartwarming Shine a Light with First Responders celebration had more participants from local departments than room allowed outside of St. Luke's. 

One first responder told KTVB he and his wife spent the holidays in the St. Luke's Children's wing with their son last year and Wednesday was a "little way we can say thank you." 

We’d like to say thank you to Boise Police Department and St. Luke's Children's Hospital for letting us be part of the “Shine a Light” event this year. First responders from all over Ada County, including law enforcement, fire, and paramedics lit up the area around the hospital for about 15 minutes Wednesday night to show support for all the children and their family who have to spend the holiday season in the hospital. Some of the kids and their family members were able to get to the skybridge that spans Avenue B that links the Children’s Hospital with the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion to get a closer look. It is an honor and privilege to be part of this.

Posted by Ada County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

