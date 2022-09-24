Garden City hosts new Flipside Fest

Flipside Fest is a new music and mural festival, brought to you by the creators behind Treefort. It is running again on Sunday from 1 - 10 p.m. in Garden City.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Thousands are spending their weekend in Garden City for the first ever Flipside Fest, a new all-ages outdoor, neighborhood music festival from the creators of the Treefort Music Fest.

The festival is bringing more than just music and murals to the town; it also is having a pretty big economic impact on the city that is currently experiencing a revitalization.

The organizers behind the new festival are the same creators of the downtown Boise Treefort festival, Duck Club Entertainment. Duck Club CEO, Eric Gilbert told KTVB where they got the idea for a new festival in Garden City.

"The idea kind of came from the fact that, well, for one we did Treefort in September last year because the pandemic. We enjoyed it during September, but we really liked Treefort in March."

Several blocks in Garden City have been reserved for the festival, which includes more than 14 venues and 90 bands scheduled to perform.

While festival-goers discover new bands, it also gives them a chance to learn about some of the local businesses in the area. Businesses like Push & Pour.

"It's really cool to see them use this space, you know, because we're literally right here on the water." Push & Pour owner Colin Clark said. "And I think that it's such an incredible opportunity for people to come in on their bikes and walk in."

The festival comes at a time when Garden City is also seeing a change in the way Idahoans see and experience the city.

"I think Garden City is kind of shifting in people's minds as more of these young businesses are here." Eric said.

"We've been here five years. So we've been very grateful to the community for helping us survive those five years," Colin said. "We couldn't do it alone. But I think more importantly, we're trying to create this community. And so I think there's a synergy there between the economics and actually having a community that comes back."

The growth is something both Colin and Eric hope continues long after the festival wraps up.

"Our hope is that people will discover these places, and, you know, sure, there'll be short-term economic impact over this weekend," Eric said. "But the long term — these people, more folks, will know that these places are down here. And what to experience is a cool, vibrant neighborhood."

The venues hosting the festival include the Visual Arts Collective parking lot, Barbarian Brewing, Somewhere Bar, Push & Pour, Surel's Place, Roots Zero Waste Market, Vervain Collective, Coiled Wines, Community Square Development, and The Sandbar at Riverside Hotel.

