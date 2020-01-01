BOISE, Idaho — The new year started in the best way for a Meridian couple, welcoming their second child as the first baby born at Saint Alphonsus in 2020.

Callum Hendrickson arrived at 12:23 a.m. to proud parents Kaitlyn and Alex Hendrickson, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Callum weighed in at 9 pounds, 13 ounces and 21 inches long.

To celebrate the new arrival, Saint Alphonsus gave the parents gifts including new baby clothes, a blanket, and a stuffed bear.

