BOISE -- Independence Day kept Boise City firefighters busy, with more than a dozen fires and several rescues in the Boise River

On July 3, Boise Fire responded to five fires, with three sparked by fireworks and two with unknown causes. Those numbers ramped up on the Fourth of July, will 13 total fires starting.

Five of the 13 were caused by fireworks, officials say, with the others either undetermined or sparked by something else. Three more fires started July 5, two of which were caused by fireworks.

One of the fires caused damage to a home in the 4700 block of Cole Road. According to Boise Fire, the fire began on the outside of the house and extended into the attic. The attic area was badly scorched, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

One occupant was treated for minor burns on the arm, and the Boise Burnout Fund is assisting the displaced residents. Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said the resident who started the fire was issued a citation.

The department previously warned that anyone who ignited a fire using illegal fireworks could be held responsible for damages and the full cost of fighting the fire.

The Boise Fire Dive Team stayed busy as well, with patrollers on the river carrying out nine rescues and numerous assists July 4, as well as removing tree snags and other hazards from the water.

