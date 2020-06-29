Boise, Meridian fire departments urge fireworks safety this Fourth of July

Even legal fireworks should be handled with care and never set off near dry grass or anything that could easily catch fire.

BOISE, Idaho — With Independence Day rapidly approaching, Boise Fire and Meridian Fire are urging Idahoans to be careful if they plan to buy fireworks and set them off at home.

Fireworks should always be inspected for any damage before lighting, and should be soaked in a bucket of water after use to make sure all embers are fully out. Unused fireworks should be stored in a cool, dry place where children cannot access them.

Residents should keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby while lighting fireworks.

“When it comes time for lighting fireworks you want to be aware of where you are and who's around you,” said Boise Fire Marshal Jerry McAdams. “The best place is on pavement, like a driveway or parking lot, and make sure you're ready with a hose if something does happen.”

Some Ada County fireworks stands are currently selling fireworks that are illegal to set off within Boise or Meridian city limits, officials say. Everyone should make sure they know their local ordinances before ever lighting a fuse.

“Always look for the ‘Safe and Sane’ logo, to verify fireworks are legal before purchasing,” said Meridian Fire Marshal Joe Bongiorno. “Safe and Sane fireworks do not fly into the air or explode, which greatly reduces the risk of injury and fire.”

But even legal fireworks can cause injury or property damage. Boise and Meridian Fire reminds people to never point or throw fireworks at someone else, hold lit fireworks in your hand, or set them off near dry grass or flammable materials.

In addition, fireworks should never be set off in metal or glass containers, given to small children, or be re-lit is they appear to be malfunctioning.