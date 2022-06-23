Firework stands open ahead of Fourth of July

It is lawful to sell and use "Safe and Sane Fireworks" in the city of Boise, beginning June 23 until midnight July 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Firework stands in the Treasure Valley opened today, prompting the Boise Fire Department to remind the public of firework safe practices.

Each year, Boise Fire responds to multiple reports of firework-caused fires. Last July, they responded to four separate incidents of fires started by fireworks, but there were 10 total firework-related fires in the Treasure Valley last year.

In October, a fire caused by a firework burned 440 acres in Eagle.

The Boise Fire Department says if fireworks are part of your Independence Day celebrations, to review the safety information below beforehand. They also encourage community members to attend the City of Boise's public fireworks display in Ann Morrison Park on the Fourth of July.

Boise City code states that all fireworks, including non-aerial common fireworks, shall not be used or possessed in the wildland-urban interface area, as dictated by Section 4105.2. To see it your property falls within that area, visit the City of Boise website, the blue areas indicate where fireworks are banned.

When can fireworks be used:

It is lawful to sell and use "Safe and Sane Fireworks" in the city of Boise, beginning June 23 until midnight July 5.

Examples of dangerous and prohibited fireworks, that are NOT considered "safe and sane" fireworks include:

Fireworks containing explosive material that will burn or deflagrate when ignited (firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s)

Fireworks that leave the ground of their own accord, or fly when tossed into the air. (skyrockets, bottle rockets, mortar shells, Roman candles)

Fireworks designed for ground or near ground use that travel outside of a fifteen (15) foot diameter circle.

Fireworks designed for ground or near ground use that, as a means of propulsion, emit showers or sparks longer than twelve (12) inches.

Fireworks designed for use from a stationary position that emit sparks, showers, or flaming balls, vertically more than twenty (20) feet; or from which discharged material falls beyond a twenty (20) foot diameter circle.

Before lighting fireworks:

Make sure you are in an area where it's legal to light off fireworks by double-checking the city's website; fireworks are prohibited in the Boise foothills.

Use legal fireworks that are available at licensed outlets. If you accidentally start a fire, you can be sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution for the cost of putting out the fire.

Store fireworks out of the reach of children.

Always read and follow label directions.

Place pets indoors; they may be easily frightened by fireworks.

Always have water handy (garden hose or bucket of water).

When lighting fireworks:

A responsible adult should always light fireworks.

Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Use outdoors only.

Light only one firework at a time and move away quickly.

Keep children and pets away from fireworks.

Always remember, do not throw fireworks or hold them in your hand.

After lighting fireworks:

Soak used fireworks thoroughly in a bucket of water.

Dispose of used fireworks and debris properly.

Never re-light a "dud" firework (wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it with water).

Sign up for Emergency Alerts: CodeRED is used to keep you informed of incidents and events that can immediately impact your safety. You can sign up for CodeRED Alerts through Ada County dispatch here.

