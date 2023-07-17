Several fires break out around Ada County Monday morning

At least three fires were reported amid several lightning strikes. Another fire broke out at an apartment building east of downtown Boise.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters around Ada County were battling at least four active fires early Monday morning, including an apartment fire in Boise as well as grass or brush fires in three other locations.

The Boise Fire Department was called just after 6 a.m. for a fire at an apartment building on East Bannock Street between Avenue B and Avenue C. That's just east of St. Luke's and just west of Pioneer Cemetery.

The fire department said the fire started on the third floor of a nine-story apartment building., and one person was taken to the hospital. The fire was out before 7:10 a.m., but firefighters were still working to remove smoke from the hallways. Broadway was shut down between East Idaho and East Jefferson streets, but has since reopened.

Crews from Ada County and Canyon County are fighting a fire north of Middleton and Star, located near Blessinger Road and Edna Lane. Someone living in the area messaged KTVB, saying lightning had struck at about 5:30 a.m. and started a brush fire.

The Bureau of Land Management, Mountain Home Fire Department and a nearby rangeland protection association responded to a fire in the area of South Orchard Access Road and East Double Tapp Lane, which is southeast of Boise near Interstate 84. The fire burned about 10 acres, and took about 45 minutes to put out, according to a BLM dispatcher. As of 7:55 a.m., crews were monitoring the area.

Another fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near South Cole and Kuna Mora roads. By 7 a.m., it appeared that the fire was no longer active.

KTVB is following up for more information on these fires, and this story will be updated as new information is confirmed.

