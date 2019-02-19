A home in Boise caught fire overnight after hot ashes were left smoldering in a trash can, Boise Fire said.

The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. at a home on West Targee Street, between Broadway Avenue and the Ridenbaugh Canal.

Four people inside the house made it out safely.

According to fire officials, ashes from a fireplace had been put into a plastic trash container up against the outside of the house. The hot ashes ultimately melted through the plastic and started the house on fire.

The garage and part of the lower level of the house were significantly damaged, and there is smoke damage throughout. The Boise Burnout Fund will assist the family, Boise Fire says.

House fire on Targee

Joe Parris/KTVB