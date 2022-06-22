Firefighters responding to structure fire in Garden City

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on W. Marigold St. in Garden City between N. Glenwood St. and N. Garrett St.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Boise Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in Garden City.

The fire is W. Marigold Street, between N. Glenwood St. and N. Garrett St.

There are no reported injuries and the homeowner said the fire began in the bathroom, according to Ada County Dispatch.

Boise Fire Department, Garden City Police, and Ada County Paramedics responded to the incident, according to Ada County Dispatch.

Marigold is currently blocked of for first responders.