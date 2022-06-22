x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters responding to structure fire in Garden City

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on W. Marigold St. in Garden City between N. Glenwood St. and N. Garrett St.
Credit: KTVB

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Boise Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in Garden City.

The fire is W. Marigold Street, between N. Glenwood St. and N. Garrett St.

There are no reported injuries and the homeowner said the fire began in the bathroom, according to Ada County Dispatch.

Boise Fire Department, Garden City Police, and Ada County Paramedics responded to the incident, according to Ada County Dispatch.

Marigold is currently blocked of for first responders.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ada County fire crews offer advice on fireworks ahead of Fourth of July