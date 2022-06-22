Fire causes 'extensive loss' to Garden City home

The homeowner told firefighters his cat alerted him to the fire that broke out Wednesday night at the house on Marigold Street.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Fire has severely damaged a home in Garden City.

Boise Fire Department crews were called at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the home, located on West Marigold Street between North Glenwood and North Garrett.

Battalion chief Terry Theriot said three people were inside the house when the fire started, but they were not seriously hurt.

"I talked to the homeowner and he said a cat alerted him to it. He went to a back bedroom where the fire seemed to have started. He tried putting it out on his own -- did get burned a little bit," Theriot said.

Six Boise Fire engine crews, two trucks and two medic units were called to help fight the fire. Garden City Police and Ada County Paramedics also responded.

Theriot said chemicals inside the house caused the fire to spread quickly and leave more damage.

"We've had extensive loss within the structure itself," he said. "A lot of chemicals stored inside the building, and so it kind of got a jump on us."

No other buildings were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

