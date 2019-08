MERIDIAN, Idaho — Crews responded after an outbuilding caught fire behind a Meridian house Monday morning.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported at 11:36 a.m. in the 1200 block of Topaz Way, in the area of I-84 and Eagle Road.

Firefighters from Boise Fire and Meridian Fire are currently on scene, along with Ada County Paramedics.

No one was hurt, officials say. The cause of the fire has not been released.

