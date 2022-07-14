Firefighters respond to second alarm structure fire in Caldwell

Officials say the fire was challenging because of how old the structure is, with many layers of building materials and metal roofing.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Multiple fire agencies responded to a second alarm structure fire on Ustick Road in Caldwell Thursday afternoon.

Caldwell Fire Chief Richard Frawley told KTVB the fire was challenging because of how old the structure is, with many layers of building materials and metal roofing.

The homeowner was not present when the fire occurred.

There were no injuries during the incident, however, Canyon County Paramedics worked to keep firefighters hydrated and cooled off due to the heat.

Caldwell, Nampa, Parma, and Middleton Fire departments responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

