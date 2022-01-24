Firefighters respond to mobile home fire, extinguish flames, but lose 7 pets in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Boise Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Garden City Monday morning. Although the firefighters were able to handle the fire within the first ten minutes of their arrival, six dogs and one cat were lost in the flames.
Boise Fire Department (BFD) reported that the two people living in the mobile home were not present at the time of the fire.
The residents are receiving emergency assistance from Red Cross and the Local 149 Burnout Fund, which provides short-term assistance to families whose homes are destroyed by fire.
BFD stated that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
