Firefighters respond to apartment complex fire near Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho —
Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to an apartment complex fire at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue near Boise State University, Wednesday evening.
BFD said that two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and several more were treated on the scene of the incident. At least two of the people were rescued from a window by firefighters on a ladder.
According to BFD, firefighters rescued many pets in the building, but some did not survive the fire.
Several apartment units inside the building were burned in the fire or received smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
