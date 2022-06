Boise Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on East Lewis Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that began just before 7 p.m. on East Lewis Street, near downtown Boise.

A lead firefighter on scene confirmed that there is significant fire damage to the front of the building, and that there were three occupants, but no injuries or hospitalizations.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.

