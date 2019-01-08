BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are making good progress on a wildfire burning in brush near Lucky Peak State Park Thursday morning.

The Lucky Fire - which is actually made up of two separate blazes, according to the Boise National Forest - sparked at about 1 a.m. in the hills just off the Idaho 21 High Bridge east of Boise. Arrowrock Road is currently shut down to all traffic from Idaho 21 to the Spring Shores Marina as crews work.

Idaho 21 remains open at this time, but drivers are advised to slow down and use caution in the fire area.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service said that crews have put in dozer line around half the fire and hand line around the other half, effectively stopping the flames' forward movement. She stopped short of calling the blaze officially contained, however, and said she could not give an estimate of when it might be fully out.

The Lucky Fire was about 150 acres as of 9 a.m. Investigators have ruled out lightning as a cause, but are still working to determine how the fire started.

About 100 firefighters are currently working on the fire, with a water tender, bulldozer, fiver engines and aircraft, including helicopters and fixed-wing planes.

No homes or other structures are currently threatened, although some power poles and a guardrail have been damaged, according to the Boise National Forest.

According to Idaho Power, six poles total have burned, downing wires and cutting power to Spring Shores Marina.

The burned vegetation also creates the risk of rocks and boulders rolling down from the slopes above Arrowrock Road.

The fire is putting off less smoke than it was earlier in the morning, but wind is pushing the smoke into Boise, resulting in some hazy conditions.

KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.