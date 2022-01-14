Boise firefighters extinguish fire in Boise

Boise fire put out a house fire Friday morning. According to neighbors, the location is a halfway house and this was the second fire since August.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise firefighters put out a house fire Friday morning on North Fairmeadow Drive.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely, according to Ada County dispatch.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes, but Boise firefighters remained on scene for a while afterwards.

Boise Police detained someone who appeared to be fleeing. The man was not arrested and was only in custody for a brief period of time.

The extent of the damage is still unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to neighbors, the location is a halfway house and this was the second fire since August.

