BOISE, Idaho — Firebird Raceway in Eagle is officially one-of-a-kind.



Firebird is the first drag-racing strip in the U.S. to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



Established in 1969, the drag strip just off Highway 16, has been owned and operated by the New family for the last 51 years.



The 60-acre racing complex still has the original strip and associated features that were there when it was completed in 1968.



There are a few other racetracks on the register, but Firebird is the first drag-racing strip in the U.S. to achieve the honor.

