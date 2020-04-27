Fire that destroyed Parma Senior Center vans was arson, police chief says

The vans were used to deliver meals and help seniors get to doctor appointments.

PARMA, Idaho — Investigators believe a fire that destroyed two vans on Sunday owned by the Parma Senior Center was arson.

Parma Police Chief William McKillican told KTVB Monday that the preliminary investigation by the state fire marshal indicates some type of accelerant was used to the start the fire which broke out Sunday afternoon.

He hopes witnesses to this crime will come forward and help them catch the people responsible.

Police say these were the only vehicles the center owned.



This puts the center in a bind because workers used the vans to deliver food boxes and help seniors get to health care appointments.

McKillican says since word of this incident got out there has been a good outpouring of community support. A local farmer has donated a truck to help the center deliver meals.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Parma Police Department at (208) 722-5900.