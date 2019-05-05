HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — Crews battled a house fire in Hidden Springs, about 45 minutes north of Boise.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was first reported at about 7:50 p.m. on N Humphreys Way and W Farm View Road.

Viewer photos sent to KTVB show a multi-storied home on fire, with flames coming out of the roof.

KTVB crews arrived on scene at about 8:30 p.m. and say fire crews are still there.

Boise Fire tweeted out just before 9 p.m. that the fire is now under control.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is available.