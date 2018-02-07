BOISE - Forecasters say the threat of wildfires will diminish in the U.S. Southwest this month but increase in the Northwest and along much of the California coast.

The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday that the summer monsoon should bring enough rain to Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico in early July to reduce the risk of major fires.

But the danger remains high through the end of July in Utah and parts of California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

By August, the threat spreads across much of the Northwest, extending east into most of Montana. The danger in the Northwest is expected to persist through September.

The fire center updates the outlook every month from its headquarters in Boise, Idaho.

