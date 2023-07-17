Large fire burns north of Middleton, Star

The fire broke out after a lightning strike early Monday morning near Blessinger Road and Edna Lane. It had threatened one home.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A fire believed to have been started by lightning early Monday morning has burned an estimated 40 to 50 acres north of Middleton and Star.

The fire, reported near Blessinger Road and Edna Lane north of Purple Sage Road, started before 6 a.m. A total of about 30 firefighters from Middleton, Star, Meridian, Eagle, Boise and the Bureau of Land Management were called to help fight it.

David Sparks, deputy chief for the Star and Middleton fire districts, said the fire started with a lightning strike in grass and brush. The fire threatened one home, he said, but the home was not damaged.

The fire is now contained — firefighters used a dozer to build a line around the fire. Sparks said some firefighters will remain in the area through most of the day to take care of any hot spots.

"With the hot weather that's coming, we want to make sure this thing's completely out," Sparks said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Storms moving through the area produced lightning early Monday morning. Lightning is also believed to be the cause of a fire that burned about 10 acres southeast of Boise near the South Orchard Access road off of Interstate 84. Firefighters had that fire out about 45 minutes after the first crews arrived. Some crews remain in the area to watch for any possible flare-ups.

The BLM also reported a wildfire west of Marsing, dubbed the Johnstone Fire, and said fire crews were making "good progress." Its size was estimated at 20 acres, but as is the case with the other fires reported Monday morning, the reported size may change dramatically after more accurate mapping.

This story will be updated as new information is confirmed.

