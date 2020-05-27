Boise working to lower wildfire risk in foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Fire season isn't quite here yet, but the City of Boise is wasting no time in making sure land in the foothills is protected.
All this week, crews will be out at Hillside to Hollow, Hulls Gulch, Hyatt Hidden Lakes, Chief Eagle Eye and Military Reserves working on wildfire mitigation.
The work includes mowing down slops and getting rid of weeds, in an effort to reduce the fuel that would allow flames to spread quickly in the event of a fire.
Regular citizens who live in the foothills can do their part to protect their own property as well. Anyone who lives adjacent to a Boise open space reserve is eligible for a permit to mow or cut weeds in a 20-foot buffer around their home.
For more information, or to obtain a permit, click here.