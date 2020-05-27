Boise working to lower wildfire risk in foothills

You may see crews out in the foothills this week removing weeds and other fuels that could allow a fire to spread quickly.

BOISE, Idaho — Fire season isn't quite here yet, but the City of Boise is wasting no time in making sure land in the foothills is protected.

All this week, crews will be out at Hillside to Hollow, Hulls Gulch, Hyatt Hidden Lakes, Chief Eagle Eye and Military Reserves working on wildfire mitigation.

The work includes mowing down slops and getting rid of weeds, in an effort to reduce the fuel that would allow flames to spread quickly in the event of a fire.