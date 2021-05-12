Fire Marshal: 1 man killed, another person hospitalized in Weiser house fire

Two pets also died in the house fire, according to the fire marshal's office.

WEISER, Idaho — One man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a house fire in Weiser happened Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, "The cause of this fire was determined to be incendiary, but without malice."

The house fire happened on the 600 block of East Park Street in Weiser just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Officials did not release the identities of either of the victims.

The fire caused "extensive damage" and destroyed everything inside, officials said.

Two pets also died in the house fire, according to the fire marshal's office.