Fire forces Boise family from home

BOISE, Idaho — A family in the Vista neighborhood has been displaced by a fire that broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Suncrest Drive.

The Boise Fire Department said crews arrived within minutes of the initial call, which came at 3:31 p.m.

The garage, fence and attic were on fire when the firefighters arrived.

Dispatchers sent four engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief to the scene. The fire department said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but heat and smoke caused damage to the garage and attic, and the structure of the house was "impacted."

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Friday night.

The family is receiving assistance from the Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund.

