'Massive' fire burns New Plymouth church

The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, which started Sunday night at New Plymouth First Baptist Church.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A fire that started Sunday night has destroyed a church building in New Plymouth.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters from several departments in surrounding communities were called to fight the "massive" fire at First Baptist Church, located at Elm Street and Holly Avenue.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

KTVB is working to gather more information about this developing story.

