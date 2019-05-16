BOISE, Idaho — One home was destroyed and several others were threatened for a time when a fire broke out in the Clear Creek subdivision late Wednesday afternoon.

That’s in Boise County near the Boise National Forest.

When crews from the local volunteer fire department arrived on scene shortly before 6 p.m., the home on Red Fir Drive was already fully engulfed in flames.

Several other structures in the area were threatened for a time, but crews were able to save those buildings and keep the flames from spreading into the heavily-forested area that borders the neighborhood.

"Our volunteer fire department for Clear Creek was on scene - Johnny on the spot - and had water and resources right away," Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek said. "Unfortunately, because of extended response times, we're going to lose the structure up here, because it still takes us X amount of time to get fire and resources.

"In most of these subdivisions, you don't have fire hydrants, water systems, fire suppression systems, stuff like that," Kaczmarek added. "So all of it is volunteer fire departments, volunteer firefighters. They often have jobs, so we have to page those out through our emergency dispatch center, get those resources en route."

Officials on scene said neighbors reported hearing gunfire at the time of the blaze, most likely from ammunition inside the home.

The home's residents were not there when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday evening looking into the cause of the fire.