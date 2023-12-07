Fire destroys Garden Valley business complex

Five people lived at the complex, which included apartments, mobile homes and offices.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — A smoldering sign, smoke and scrap are serving as a remind of a Tuesday evening fire that destroyed a business complex in Garden Valley.

"All we could do was watch, and thank God that everybody was out," Jeremy Kildow, who owned an office space at the complex said.

The business complex was on Banks Lowman Road, where five people also lived.

"A couple of apartments on the one end, three mobile homes were set right up on the backside of the place," Garden Valley Fire Chief Paul Cleaveland said. "One was occupied, they got out quickly. The other two were unoccupied at the time, but we were able to stop [the fire] from jumping across the street to where all of those were occupied."

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in three hours.

"This was a terrible loss to five residents," Cleaveland said. "We were able to keep it from spreading into the other homes that were adjacent to the road here."

The Horseshoe Bend Fire Department was also there to assist with fighting the flames.

"All the fire departments up here, we back each other up," Cleaveland said.

Everyone at the complex made it out safe, with the help of Kildow's son - who lived in one of the apartments, and rescued two of his neighbors.

"He was able to wake them up and get them out in the nick of time," Kildow said.

While the rubble remains a reminder of what's been lost, Cleaveland said many members of the community rose up to help out.

Community members from Garden Valley have come together to donate clothes and food, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for victims of the fire - many who lost everything.

"This community, it's really close-knit and they care about each other in times of need," Cleaveland said. "You know, there's always going to be somebody there for you."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The GoFundMe page for those affected by the fire can be found by clicking here.

