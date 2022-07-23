x
'Entire' Boise home destroyed in early morning fire

All residents of the Boise home were able to get out safely, but the "entire residence" was destroyed by the fire, other than a few items in the garage.
Credit: Boise Fire Department

BOISE, Idaho — A two-story house fire caused by hot ashes in a trash can destroyed a home in Boise early Saturday morning.

The Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to the fire on the 1800 block of Londoner Way around 1:50 a.m. Boise Fire said the incident was, "intense," forcing crews to fight the fire in a defensive position. 

All residents of the home were able to get out safely, but the "entire residence," was destroyed by the fire, other than a few items in the garage. 

Boise Fire said crews successfully kept the fire from reaching other residences in the neighborhood. 

The hot ashes placed in the trash can ignited and spread quickly, according to Boise Fire. 

The residents are receiving emergency assistance from Red Cross and the Local 149 Burnout Fund, which provides short-term assistance to families whose homes are destroyed by fire.

