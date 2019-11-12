CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell mobile home is considered a total loss after flames engulfed the home Tuesday evening.

Seven fire agencies responded after the fire broke out in the home on Sunburst Drive, north of Caldwell and adjacent to Interstate 84.

A Middleton Fire Department spokesman told KTVB that at least five people inside the home made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Dep. Chief Victor Islas said there were no fire hydrants in the area, which created a challenge for crews battling the flames.

"We are in a rural part of our district, and that is one of the issues we run into a lot, when you're not in a city that has a water hydrant system," Islas said. "So we do rely on mutual aid partners to bring water tenders along with our own established water tenders that we have."

Firefighters expected to be on scene throughout the night to make sure the fire is out.

"There's a lot of hidden hot spots that we need to get to," Islas said. "It's a juggling act. We have to make sure the structure instability isn't going to hurt the crews, and so we want to make sure the fire is out but we want to keep the crews safe as well."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED: Ashes of volunteer firefighter killed in crash brought home to Troy, Idaho

RELATED: House fire caused by turkey smoker causes $75K damage to Portland home