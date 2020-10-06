Fire destroys family's home in Wilderness Ranch

“I took a picture and that was the last time I saw my house," Jennifer Severn said.

BOISE, Idaho — A family is now staying with relatives after a fire ripped through their home in Wilderness Ranch, destroying it.

“Everything is gone,” said Jennifer Severns.

On Monday, the mother of three was home alone working when she heard a noise on her porch. When she went outside, she saw smoke and grabbed a hose.

“By the time I had turned the hose on and pulled it, one side of my house was completely engulfed, the windows were breaking out,” Severn said. “So I had to run out to the front of the house and when I went in through the door there was fire rolling through the ceiling and the kitchen, the whole house was just encased in smoke.”

Severn ran back into the house and grabbed her dog and cat and ran outside.

“There were flames everywhere, smoke everywhere, the heat had intensified, and I took a deep breath in and breathed all of that smoke,” Severn said.

As she ran with her pets in hand, she told KTVB, she looked back and thought "I just need one more picture of my house."

The devastation comes as the family is already dealing with so much.

“We're already facing cancer' we've got a very sick daughter and now we don't have a house,” Severn said.

KTVB first introduced you to the Severn family last year when their daughter, Jessie, shared the painful reality of what it's like to battle cancer during a special Seven's Hero. Despite losing their car, Jessie's wheelchair, and cancer medicine, Severn said this experience will make them stronger, and they have the support of the community to help them through it.

“You don't think about how much help people will give you in your time of need, but people just came together,” Severn said. “It truly touches your heart.”

What took years to build, gone within minutes.

“Every bit of that house was something we did,” Severn said. “I was just thinking, I can’t cry about it, you know, I’ve got my kids, our family and that's all that matters at this point, everything can be replaced,” Severn said.

She adds they have no idea what caused the fire.

Right now, they’re still trying to figure out what to do next. She says, they're working with insurance and staying at her parents’ house. The Red Cross gave them one day in the hotel. Insurance is giving them two.