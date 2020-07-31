Crews working to contain brush fire north of Eagle

Dozens of crews from Ada and Canyon counties responded to the fire, which is estimated to be about 100 acres in size.

EAGLE, Idaho — Crews are trying to knock down a brush fire that broke out Thursday evening north of Eagle, just south of the Ada-Gem county line.

According to Ada County Dispatch, more than a dozen units from Eagle, Boise, Meridian and Middleton responded to the fire, which was first reported at about 7 p.m. off of Willow Creek Road.

The Bureau of Land Management was also on scene, according to spokesman Jared Jablonski.

The fire has burned about 100 acres so far, Jablonski said. Crews are hoping to have it fully contained Thursday night.

There are structures in the area, but none are threatened.

The BLM has ordered air support to drop retardant on the fire.

An Ada County dispatcher said there is a road closure at the intersection of Chaparral and Pearl roads.

KTVB has a crew headed to the scene.