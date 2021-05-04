Fire crews extinguish massive tire fire in Wendell

Officials say the blaze began as a controlled burn that spread unexpectedly.

WENDELL, Idaho — Firefighters worked for hours after a large pile of discarded tires caught fire near Wendell Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wendell Fire Department, the blaze began as a controlled burn, but the fire spread unexpectedly. Flames jumped to the mound of tires, which had been piled up without the proper permits, according to officials.

The fire put off a huge column of black smoke. Fire crews from Gooding and Hagerman were called in to help, and firefighters were ultimately able to get the blaze under control.