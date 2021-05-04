Fire crews extinguish massive tire fire in Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho — Firefighters worked for hours after a large pile of discarded tires caught fire near Wendell Saturday afternoon.
According to the Wendell Fire Department, the blaze began as a controlled burn, but the fire spread unexpectedly. Flames jumped to the mound of tires, which had been piled up without the proper permits, according to officials.
The fire put off a huge column of black smoke. Fire crews from Gooding and Hagerman were called in to help, and firefighters were ultimately able to get the blaze under control.
Wendell Fire says regulatory agencies have been contacted, and officials are planning follow-up visits to the area to check for and deal with any contamination issues.