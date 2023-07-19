Fire burns two structures in Nampa neighborhood

A home and a camper caught fire in a Nampa residential neighborhood near the intersection of Lindenwood Drive and Locust Lane.

NAMPA, Idaho — A fire broke out in Nampa Wednesday evening near the intersection of Lindenwood Drive and Locust Lane. Officials with the Nampa Fire Department said that a house, as well as an RV camper, caught on fire.

The fire was first reported at around 9 p.m. Officials said that while the fire was still burning, as of 10:15 p.m., fire crews were able to get it "under control" in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

