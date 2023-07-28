100-acre fire burning near I-84 south of Boise

The Boise District BLM said the fire is burning near the weigh station south of Boise. Drivers in the area should expect delays and use caution.

BOISE, Idaho — A fire along Interstate 84 south of Boise Friday evening has burned at least 100 acres, the Boise District Bureau of Land Management said.

The fire is located near the weigh station outside of Boise. Officials said drivers traveling on I-84 in the area should expect delays and use caution.

No structures are threatened by the fire, according to the BLM. Four engines, four single engine airtankers (SEATs), two dozers and a water tender are on scene Friday evening.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide updates on the fire as they become available.

BLM Boise District is responding to a fire along I84 near the weigh station south of Boise. BLM resources responding: 4 engines, 1 dozer, 1 water tender, 4 SEATS. Other resources responding: 1 USFS engine, 1 Mountain Home RFPA dozer. Estimated at 100+ acres. No structures threatened. Fire cause under investigation. Expect traffic delays and drive with caution. Posted by BLM Idaho Fire on Friday, July 28, 2023

