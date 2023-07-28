100-acre fire burning near I-84 south of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A fire along Interstate 84 south of Boise Friday evening has burned at least 100 acres, the Boise District Bureau of Land Management said.
The fire is located near the weigh station outside of Boise. Officials said drivers traveling on I-84 in the area should expect delays and use caution.
No structures are threatened by the fire, according to the BLM. Four engines, four single engine airtankers (SEATs), two dozers and a water tender are on scene Friday evening.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.
This is a developing story. KTVB will provide updates on the fire as they become available.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.