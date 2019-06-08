BOISE, Idaho — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire inside a storage building owned by a Boise masonry business.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Masonry Center on Orchard Street, near Fairview Avenue.

Boise Fire battalion chief Tom Moore told KTVB that the fire started in a detached storage building adjacent to the Masonry Center, a businesses that supplies construction and home improvement materials like tiles and bricks.

Crews were able to knock the flames down quickly, Moore said, but there did appear to be significant damage to the building.

Fire investigators were on scene Monday night looking into what caused the fire.

According to Moore, the biggest challenge that crews faced was the triple-digit temperatures.

"Anytime it gets this hot out, it kinda drains your energy a lot faster, especially when you're working hard, wearing the equipment that we wear," he said. "It speeds up everything, you get tired faster and you get dehydrated faster."

Crews had to contend with triple-digit temperatures as they battled a fire inside a storage building at the Masonry Center in Boise.

Paul Boehlke/KTVB

Extra crews were called in, so fatigued firefighters could rotate out. Moore said the Masonry Center, which was closed at the time of the fire, opened its doors so Boise Fire could set up a cool-down area for crews.

"They opened up their building to us," Moore said. "We had a rehabilitation set up in there - they gave us cold water, they've been really great for us."

Paramedics were also on scene to monitor firefighters for symptoms of heat-related medical issues.

Orchard Street was blocked for several hours while crews worked the fire.