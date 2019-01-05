BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at a storage business Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ada County dispatch, the fire was first reported at about 5:10 p.m. at a business in the area of Maple Grove Road and Emerald Street.

Photos from the scene showed smoke coming from the large Stor-It Self Storage business on Maple Grove, just south of Emerald. Another photo, provided by the Boise Fire Department shows several storage gutted storage units.

Boise Fire officials said the 2-alarm fire is affecting about 20 units in a single section of the facility. As of 6 p.m., the flames appear to be out, and crews are mopping up hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

Boise Fire Department

Maple Grove is closed to traffic in the area, and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the fire.

