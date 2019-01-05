BOISE, Idaho — Almost two dozen storage units were damaged when flames broke out at a Boise storage unit business Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 5:10 p.m. at the Stor-It Self Storage facility on Maple Grove Road just south of Emerald.

Boise Fire officials said late Wednesday night that the fire was started accidentally by a roofer was cutting on the roof of the one of the buildings, sparking the fire.

According to the fire department, several units were engulfed in flames when the first group of firefighters arrived. They quickly called for a second alarm, bringing more crews to the scene.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to one building, although about 22 units were damaged.

"Some of those units have total contents lost," Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said. "Others have smoke damage."

Photos from the scene showed several gutted storage units.

Photos from the scene showed several gutted storage units.

Crews used bolt cutters to get inside some of the locked storage units. Officials have not said what specific units were affected.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Part of Maple Grove Road was closed for a couple hours while firefighters worked to make sure the fire was out and any salvageable belongings could be safeguarded.