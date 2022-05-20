Multiple crews respond to fire at Hagerman Christian Center

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Hagerman Christian Center Friday evening.
Hagerman Fire Protection District Chief Tim Peterson told KTVB the fire has impacted 70-75% of the church and crews are actively working the fire.
Fire crews from Hagerman, Bliss, Gooding, Buhl, Jerome and Wendell responded to the church Friday.
Peterson said the crews were "nearing containment" of the fire.
Details on the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.
This story will be updated. KTVB is working to gather more information.
