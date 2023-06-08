Find summer feeding programs available to children in the Treasure Valley

KTVB has compiled a list of school districts providing free meals throughout the Treasure Valley this summer, with dates, times and locations included.

BOISE, Idaho — Now that school is out for the summer, many families are turning to local feeding programs for free meals. KTVB has compiled a list of some the school districts providing free meals and where you can go to get them.

The school district celebrated the start of the summer with a Summer Feeding Kick-Off Event on Thursday at Tully Park in Meridian. West Ada's program provides free meals for all children between the ages of 1 and 18. Adults can also purchase meals for $5.

A list of sites, dates and times is included below. Anyone looking for more information can call West Ada School Nutrition Services at 208-855-4575.

Chief Joseph School of the Arts (June 19-23)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Desert Sage Elementary School (June 5 - July 28)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Eagle Library (June 5 - July 28)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Frontier Elementary School (June 19-23)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hunter's Creek Park (June 5 - July 28)

12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

McMillian Elementary School (June 12-16)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meridian Elementary School (June 12-16)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meridian High School (June 5-30)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Peregrine Elementary School (June 5-30)

Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Silver Sage Elementary School (June 12-16)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tully Park (June 5 - July 28)

12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Ustick Elementary School (June 5 - July 28)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

All children 1-18 can also receive free meals this summer at different locations throughout Boise, including schools and parks. All meals must be eaten on-site and no meals will be available on Monday, July 4.

Frank Church High School (June 6 - July 15)

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Junior High (June 6 - July 29)

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Grace Jordan Elementary (June 20 - July 22)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Whittier Elementary (June 20 - July 22)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Morley Nelson Elementary

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (June 20 - July 22)

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 6 - Aug. 5)

Hawthorne Elementary (June 6 - Aug. 5)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Horizon Elementary (June 6 - Aug. 5)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The following city parks will offer lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. between June 6 and Aug. 12, excluding June 20 and July 4:

Cassia Park, Ivywild Park, Winstead Park and Sunset Park

Free meals will be available at 14 locations throughout Nampa this summer:

Central Elementary (June 6-23)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Columbia High (June 5-30)

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

East Valley Middle (June 7-27)

Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Endeavor Elementary (June 5-23)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Gateway (June 5-30)

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Iowa Elementary (June 6-29)

Breakfast: 8:40 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Lone Star Middle (June 7-27)

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nampa High (June 7-30)

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sherman Elementary (June 6-23)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Skyview High (June 6-30)

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Snake River Elementary (June 6-23)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

South Middle (June 7-27)

Breakfast: 7:10 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:40 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.

Union High (June 5-30)

Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Middle (June 7-27)

Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Free summer meals for those under 18 years old will be provided at nine different locations.

Caldwell High School (June 5-16)

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lincoln and Jefferson Middle (June 5 -16)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sacajawea and Van Buren (June 5-16)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Syringa Middle (June 5-16)

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lewis & Clark (June 5-16)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Washington (June 5-9)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wilson (June 5-22)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Those under the age of 18 can enjoy free meals at two different locations in Kuna this summer, Monday - Friday. No service will be provided between July 3 and July 7.

Reed Elementary

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. (June 12-30)

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 12 - July 28)

Ross Elementary

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 12 - July 28)

Emmett High School (June 2 - July 7)

Breakfast: 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Black Canyon High School (June 5-23)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Watch more Local News: