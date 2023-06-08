x
Find summer feeding programs available to children in the Treasure Valley

KTVB has compiled a list of school districts providing free meals throughout the Treasure Valley this summer, with dates, times and locations included.
BOISE, Idaho — Now that school is out for the summer, many families are turning to local feeding programs for free meals. KTVB has compiled a list of some the school districts providing free meals and where you can go to get them.

West Ada School District

The school district celebrated the start of the summer with a Summer Feeding Kick-Off Event on Thursday at Tully Park in Meridian. West Ada's program provides free meals for all children between the ages of 1 and 18. Adults can also purchase meals for $5.

A list of sites, dates and times is included below. Anyone looking for more information can call West Ada School Nutrition Services at 208-855-4575.

Chief Joseph School of the Arts (June 19-23)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Desert Sage Elementary School (June 5 - July 28)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Eagle Library (June 5 - July 28)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Frontier Elementary School (June 19-23)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hunter's Creek Park (June 5 - July 28)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

McMillian Elementary School (June 12-16)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meridian Elementary School (June 12-16)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meridian High School (June 5-30)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Peregrine Elementary School (June 5-30)

  • Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Silver Sage Elementary School (June 12-16)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tully Park (June 5 - July 28)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Ustick Elementary School (June 5 - July 28)

  • 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Boise School District

All children 1-18 can also receive free meals this summer at different locations throughout Boise, including schools and parks. All meals must be eaten on-site and no meals will be available on Monday, July 4.

Frank Church High School (June 6 - July 15)

  • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Junior High (June 6 - July 29)

  • Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Grace Jordan Elementary (June 20 - July 22)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Whittier Elementary (June 20 - July 22)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Morley Nelson Elementary

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (June 20 - July 22)
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 6 - Aug. 5)

Hawthorne Elementary (June 6 - Aug. 5)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Horizon Elementary (June 6 - Aug. 5)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The following city parks will offer lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. between June 6 and Aug. 12, excluding June 20 and July 4:

  • Cassia Park, Ivywild Park, Winstead Park and Sunset Park

Nampa School District

Free meals will be available at 14 locations throughout Nampa this summer:

Central Elementary (June 6-23)

  • Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Columbia High (June 5-30)

  • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

East Valley Middle (June 7-27)

  • Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 8 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Endeavor Elementary (June 5-23)

  • Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Gateway (June 5-30)

  • Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Iowa Elementary (June 6-29)

  • Breakfast: 8:40 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Lone Star Middle (June 7-27)

  • Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nampa High (June 7-30)

  • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sherman Elementary (June 6-23)

  • Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Skyview High (June 6-30)

  • Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Snake River Elementary (June 6-23)

  • Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

South Middle (June 7-27)

  • Breakfast: 7:10 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 10:40 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.

Union High (June 5-30)

  • Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Middle (June 7-27)

  • Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Caldwell School District

Free summer meals for those under 18 years old will be provided at nine different locations. 

Caldwell High School (June 5-16)

  • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lincoln and Jefferson Middle (June 5 -16)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sacajawea and Van Buren (June 5-16)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Syringa Middle (June 5-16)

  • Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lewis & Clark (June 5-16)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Washington (June 5-9)

  • Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wilson (June 5-22)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kuna School District

Those under the age of 18 can enjoy free meals at two different locations in Kuna this summer, Monday - Friday. No service will be provided between July 3 and July 7.

Reed Elementary

  • Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. (June 12-30)
  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 12 - July 28)

Ross Elementary

  • Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 12 - July 28)

Emmett School District

Emmett High School (June 2 - July 7)

  • Breakfast: 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
  • Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Black Canyon High School (June 5-23)

  • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

