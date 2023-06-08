Find summer feeding programs available to children in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Now that school is out for the summer, many families are turning to local feeding programs for free meals. KTVB has compiled a list of some the school districts providing free meals and where you can go to get them.
The school district celebrated the start of the summer with a Summer Feeding Kick-Off Event on Thursday at Tully Park in Meridian. West Ada's program provides free meals for all children between the ages of 1 and 18. Adults can also purchase meals for $5.
A list of sites, dates and times is included below. Anyone looking for more information can call West Ada School Nutrition Services at 208-855-4575.
Chief Joseph School of the Arts (June 19-23)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Desert Sage Elementary School (June 5 - July 28)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Eagle Library (June 5 - July 28)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Frontier Elementary School (June 19-23)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Hunter's Creek Park (June 5 - July 28)
- 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
McMillian Elementary School (June 12-16)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Meridian Elementary School (June 12-16)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Meridian High School (June 5-30)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Peregrine Elementary School (June 5-30)
- Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Silver Sage Elementary School (June 12-16)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Tully Park (June 5 - July 28)
- 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Ustick Elementary School (June 5 - July 28)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
All children 1-18 can also receive free meals this summer at different locations throughout Boise, including schools and parks. All meals must be eaten on-site and no meals will be available on Monday, July 4.
Frank Church High School (June 6 - July 15)
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Junior High (June 6 - July 29)
- Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Grace Jordan Elementary (June 20 - July 22)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary (June 20 - July 22)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Morley Nelson Elementary
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (June 20 - July 22)
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 6 - Aug. 5)
Hawthorne Elementary (June 6 - Aug. 5)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Horizon Elementary (June 6 - Aug. 5)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
The following city parks will offer lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. between June 6 and Aug. 12, excluding June 20 and July 4:
- Cassia Park, Ivywild Park, Winstead Park and Sunset Park
Free meals will be available at 14 locations throughout Nampa this summer:
Central Elementary (June 6-23)
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Columbia High (June 5-30)
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
East Valley Middle (June 7-27)
- Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Endeavor Elementary (June 5-23)
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Gateway (June 5-30)
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Iowa Elementary (June 6-29)
- Breakfast: 8:40 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Lone Star Middle (June 7-27)
- Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Nampa High (June 7-30)
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sherman Elementary (June 6-23)
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Skyview High (June 6-30)
- Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Snake River Elementary (June 6-23)
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
South Middle (June 7-27)
- Breakfast: 7:10 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:40 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.
Union High (June 5-30)
- Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Middle (June 7-27)
- Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
Free summer meals for those under 18 years old will be provided at nine different locations.
Caldwell High School (June 5-16)
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lincoln and Jefferson Middle (June 5 -16)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sacajawea and Van Buren (June 5-16)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Syringa Middle (June 5-16)
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Lewis & Clark (June 5-16)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Washington (June 5-9)
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wilson (June 5-22)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Those under the age of 18 can enjoy free meals at two different locations in Kuna this summer, Monday - Friday. No service will be provided between July 3 and July 7.
Reed Elementary
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. (June 12-30)
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 12 - July 28)
Ross Elementary
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (June 12 - July 28)
Emmett High School (June 2 - July 7)
- Breakfast: 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Black Canyon High School (June 5-23)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
