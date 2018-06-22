BOISE -- The Ada County Coroner has released the name of the fourth person killed in a chain-reaction of crashes on Interstate 84 Saturday night.

Illya D. Tsar, a 42-year-old man from Rochester, New York, died in the fire that erupted from the pileup. His official cause of death is listed as "thermal and inhalation injuries"

Tsar was the driver of one of the two semi trucks involved in the wreck.

Idaho State Police say a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed down near the Cloverdale overpass due to construction when a second commercial vehicle hit them from behind. Four other vehicles then crashed into the wreckage.

Three airmen stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base also died in the crash. They were identified earlier this week as Senior Airman Carlos V. Johnson, Senior Airman Lawrence P. Manlapit III, and Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall.

Tsar's death is listed as an accident. The crash remains under investigation.

Officials say the Cloverdale Road overpass will be closed "indefinitely" while repairs are made.

