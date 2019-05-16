BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters from all over the Treasure Valley will be out in full force starting Thursday to continue the 65-year tradition of filling the boot

The "Fill the Boot" campaign raises money to help people with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

The first part of the fundraiser is happening today through Saturday.

Gov. Brad Little signed a special proclamation declaring May 16-18 and May 30-June 1 as “MDA Fill the Boot Days.”

RELATED: Where's Larry? Valley intersection, "Fill the Boot"

Hundreds of firefighters from around valley will fan out across the area with boots in hand for this year's drive.

Here are the locations where you can donate:

•Boise Fire Local 149 will be at the intersections of Fairview Avenue & Milwaukee Street and Overland & Five Mile roads on Friday, May 17.

•Meridian Fire Local 4627 will be at the intersection of Locust Grove & Fairview Avenue on Thursday, May 16

•Caldwell Fire Local 1821 will be at the intersection of Blaine Street & S 21st Avenue on Thursday - Friday, May 16 – 17

•Star Fire Local 4716 will be on Star Road and in front of the Maverick Station on Friday, May 17

•Gowen Field Fire Local 4571 will be at the intersection of Overland Road & Orchard Street on Friday-Saturday, May 17 - 18

•Ontario Fire will be at the intersections of E Idaho Avenue & NE/SE East Lane and SW 4th Avenue & SW 4th Street on Saturday, May 18

•Eagle Fire Local 4553 will be at State Street & Eagle Road in Old Downtown Eagle on Thursday - Friday, May 30 – 31

•Nampa Fire Local 804 will be at the intersection of 2nd Avenue & Yale Street on Friday, May 31

•Kuna Fire Local 4165 will be at the intersections of Deer Flat & Linder roads and Main & Avenue D on Friday, May 31 and in front of Ridley's on Saturday, June 1

•Middleton Fire Local 4626 will be on Middleton Road on Friday-Saturday, May 31 – June 1



Organizers say every donation is important and stays in the local area to help patients and family of those dealing with an MDA disease.

Those donations also help send more than 60 local kids to "the best week of the year" at MDA summer camp at Quaker Hill Camp – all at no cost to their families.



So be ready and generously help "Fill the Boot."