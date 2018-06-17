BOISE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a fiery four-vehicle crash on I-84 Saturday night.

Idaho State Police say a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed down near the Cloverdale overpass due to construction when a second commercial vehicle hit them from behind.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for several hours as police investigated the crash.

I-84 eastbound from Eagle Road to Cole Road remains closed. No word on when it is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

