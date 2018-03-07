EDEN, Idaho -- Interstate 84 is blocked in both directions after a collision east of Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, the wreck happened Tuesday morning at milepost 187 near the small town of Eden.

Police have not released how many vehicles were involved, or whether anyone was hurt in the crash. Photos from the scene show huge amounts of black smoke billowing from the crash site.

Drivers should take another route or plan for delays. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

