BOISE -- Federal Way has been reopened after trailer tipped over Thursday morning, blocking lanes.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on Federal Way near Gowen Road.

The commercial trailer was lying on its side across the northbound lanes. Both lanes were completely blocked.

No one was hurt in the crash, police say. The toppled trailer was removed and all lanes cleared by about 2:30 p.m.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible. Boise Police is out at the crash now, and estimate that lanes could be blocked for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

KTVB has a crew en route, check back for updates.

Trailer rolls, blocking Federal Way

© 2018 KTVB